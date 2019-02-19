GILMANTON — Betty May (Deware) McClary, 85, of 393 NH Route 140, Gilmanton, passed peacefully away on Feb. 16, 2019, at the St. Francis Home in Laconia, listening to her favorite tunes with granddaughter Jaime Lee by her side.
Betty was born on May 5, 1933, in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, to the late Robert and Mary (Brown) Deware. Betty moved to Gilmanton when she was 11 years old, residing in the homestead that belonged to her grandfather, Dr. George Brown.
Betty was married to her beloved husband, Frank L.(Joe) McClary, for 55 years. He predeceased her on May 7, 2013.
Betty enjoyed her family above all. Her other love was music and dancing. In their younger years, Joe and Betty, along with a large group of friends, often gathered at the many halls in town enjoying music and dance, as she loved to do the jitterbug. She really enjoyed get-togethers with family. She especially loved the occasional gathering with her sister’s family, the Shippees, as there were always musical instruments, singing and dancing involved. Betty also loved bowling with her lady friends and was on several different leagues over the years. Betty was also a member of the PTA and the Gilmanton Congregation Church Choir, as well as the ladies' fire department auxiliary (Sirens).
Joe and Betty were not people who traveled a lot, but every summer they looked forward to their vacation in Canada with their friends, Glen and Nancy Lines. In the winter, when their kids were young, they could be found at the sled dog races, cheering on their children’s and their friend’s dog sled teams. In later years, she and Joe loved watching their grandchildren’s many athletic events and school plays.
Betty had varied jobs before she and Joe married. After they married and started their family, Betty was a stay-at-home mom until their children started school. She then worked for the Gilmanton School for 24 years. Her job was that of a teacher’s aide, but Betty would often help out collecting lunch money, serve as school nurse, do study halls, bus duty, lunch duty — just fill in anywhere she was needed. She just loved her job.
Betty also cherished her friendships with Lois Foss, Betty Smithers, Nancy Stevens, Nancy Lines, Jane Moorehead, Melba LaRoche, and Mae MacMillan (and husbands), just to name a few.
Survivors include her sister, Dorothy Shippee of Deerfield, Massachusetts; sister-in-law Marion (Jen) Keith of Northfield; her daughter, Brenda Currier, and husband Brett of Gilmanton; a son, Frank J. McClary, and wife Tina of Gilmanton; grandchildren Jaime Lee Hart and husband Eric of Berkeley, California, Greg McClary and wife Miranda of Belmont and their children, Cameron and MacKenna, Andrea Doherty and husband Erik of Alton and their sons, Ayden and Tucker, Matt Currier and his wife, Nicole, of Gilmanton and their sons, Mason and Caden, Tricia Currier of Gilmanton and her partner, Jeff Randall; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Deware of Belmont.
Calling Hours will be on Sunday, Feb. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will be in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that anyone wishing to make a donation send it to the Gilmanton School PTA, 1386 NH Route 140, Gilmanton Iron Works, NH 03837.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information or to sign an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
