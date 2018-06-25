FRANKLIN — Mrs. Betty Lou Beals, of Boscawen, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Merrimack County Nursing Home on June 21, 2018. She was 87 years old.
Betty was born in Claremont on Aug. 31, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Christine (Taylor) Branch. She was raised in Claremont on her family’s farm, and later lived in Manchester and Concord before settling in Franklin.
She was employed in the dietary department at Franklin Regional Hospital before working at the NH Veterans Home for several years prior to retiring.
Betty enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting, and was an avid reader. She was a selfless and generous woman with unconditional love for her family.
She was the widow of Francis X. Beals who died in 1988.
Family members include three children, Kathy Masse and Patricia Wood, both of Franklin, and Daniele Beals of Manchester; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by children Paul Lique, Diana Sartelle, and David Lique.
A graveside service will be held at Franklin Cemetery on Tuesday, June 26, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Mrs. Beals be made to Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital, One Medical Center Dr., Lebanon, NH 03756.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
