LACONIA — Betty Louise Young, 94, of County Dr., passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the Belknap County Nursing Home.
Betty was born on September 13, 1926, in Sandwich, NH, the daughter of Karl and Helen (Denny) Bickford.
Betty worked as a waitress for Weeks Restaurant, babysat her grandchildren and numerous family friends' children. In her senior years, Betty enjoyed gardening, crocheting and always loved the many family functions.
Betty is survived by her sons, Kirk A. Young and his wife Valarie, Keith L. Young and his significant other, Jane Rollins; her daughters, Amber Constant and her significant other Bill Worrell, Tina H. Chase and her husband George, Katrina M. Shurbert and her husband Rick; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; three nieces, and four nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty is predeceased by her loving husband, Paul Albert Young; her son, Paul Young Jr.; her sisters, Thelma Duffy and Arlene Leary; and her brother, Karl Bickford Jr.
A Private Burial will be held at Union Cemetery, in Laconia, NH, at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
