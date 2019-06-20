LACONIA — Betty Jean Daly, 89, died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Laconia Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
Betty was born on March 7, 1930, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Donald B. and Calma (Blanchard) Arnold.
Betty moved to New Hampshire with her family in 1971. She and her husband owned and operated the Lakeview Hotel at Weirs Beach for 10 years. Betty and Denny traveled to California and Florida many times in their RV, visiting family and friends along the way. She enjoyed visiting Hawaii and Ireland also.
After retiring, Betty enjoyed working in her yard and volunteering at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Dennis M. Daly and his wife, Patricia, and Kevin M. Daly; a daughter, Julia A. (Daly) Lawrence; a sister, Phyllis Crowley; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Arnold of Florida and Mary Morris of Massachusetts; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and 13 nieces and 9 nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Dennis A. Daly Jr.; a sister, Dorothy Davis; and two brothers, Donald and Robert Arnold.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, Betty would have loved everyone to donate to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 6123, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
