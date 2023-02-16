Betty J. Smith, 90

GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Betty Jean (Judd) Smith, 90, of Gilmanton Iron Works, passed away at the Hospice House, Concord, on Feb. 9, after a short period of declining health.

Born at Mary Hitchcock Hospital in Hanover, Betty was the daughter of the late Watson and Eleanor (Swift) Judd. She attended elementary schools in Vermont and when the family moved to Glen, she attended Bartlett High School and was Valedictorian of her class. She met her husband, Andrew David Smith, while attending Business School in Concord and was married on May 29, 1952. Two years later they moved to Canterbury and resided there for over 30 years.

