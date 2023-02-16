Betty J. Smith, 90

GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Betty Jean (Judd) Smith, 90, of Gilmanton Iron Works, passed away at the Hospice House, Concord, on Feb. 9, after a short period of declining health.
Born at Mary Hitchcock Hospital in Hanover, Betty was the daughter of the late Watson and Eleanor (Swift) Judd. She attended elementary schools in Vermont and when the family moved to Glen, she attended Bartlett High School and was Valedictorian of her class. She met her husband, Andrew David Smith, while attending Business School in Concord and was married on May 29, 1952. Two years later they moved to Canterbury and resided there for over 30 years.
Betty worked in various insurance agencies in the Concord area as an administrative assistant. She also served as president of the Women’s Auxiliary Organization to the Canterbury Fire Department. She also attended Canterbury Community Church and sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. Betty enjoyed singing and sang with the Concord Chorus during Christmas for the Handel’s Messiah program for several years. She enjoyed doing stitchery, knitting, scrapbooking, braided rugs, and in her 80’s she took up oil painting again and painted many pictures for family and friends. Landscapes were her favorite.
Other than her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband Andrew David Smith; brothers Wallace and Wayne Judd; sisters Hilda Judd Harris and Doris Judd; and one great-great-grandchild, Benjamin Knowlton.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Andy) Knowlton and Stephanie Smith; sons, James (Darlene) Smith, Steven (Susan) Smith and Alan (Kelly) Smith; as well as 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Per Betty’s request there will be no service or calling hours. There will be a memorial graveside service to be held in South Strafford, Vermont, sometime in the spring.
