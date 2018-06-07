ALTON BAY — Betty Ann (Pike) Frohock, 84, of West Alton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital in hospital with two dear friends by her side.
Betty was born on May 23, 1934, in Rochester, to Roland A. Pike and Ursula (Howard) Pike. Betty, (a.k.a. Maddogger, Doggie, Betsy, Betty Boop, and The Boop) graduated from Spaulding High School in Rochester.
Betty worked with her father on their family farm before marrying Richard Frohock in 1954. Betty moved from Rochester to West Alton where she raised two children and lived for 64 years. She loved the Lake and cherished spending her time with her beloved daughter, Mary. She enjoyed walking up Riley Road Hill and the railroad bed, smelling and tasting the fresh air and the warmth of the sun.
Betty was a great cook and West Alton’s resident chef. She worked as a cook at Ames Farm Inn for many years, starting back in the 1950s until she retired a few years ago. She was also a cook at Glen Gables and the Owl’s Nest, and cooked for 15 years at the William Tell Inn, all in West Alton.
When Betty wasn’t cooking for her work, she was cooking for family, friends, and neighbors. She enjoyed helping others in their time of need by cooking for them. She especially loved to make homemade soups and chowders, American Chop Suey, Whoopie pies, and her infamous macaroni and cheese. Her secret ingredient in all her recipes was Love.
She was a loving and caring mother, sister, and friend to many. She was loved by everyone and had numerous extended families. Betty also volunteered her time to the community. She helped neighbors and friends with yard work, painting, shoveling snow, snow-raking roofs, pet sitting, checking houses, and cleaning cottages. She was a volunteer with her daughter Mary at the Salvation Army, Soup Kitchen, and helped with activities at the Sacred Heart Church. She was also a member of the West Alton Fire Department.
She was survived by her son Paul Frohock of Laconia; her three sisters, Louise Brown, Ruby Washok and her husband Ben and Gertrude Jacob, all of Rochester; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, great-great-nieces and -nephews, extended families, and many good friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Richard Frohock and by her beloved daughter, Mary B. Frohock.
The family and friends would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Belknap County Nursing Home Rehab Services and the staff at Lakes Region General Hospital, especially the ER staff and the ICU nurses who cared for her so compassionately.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 10, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Graveside Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 11, at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Belknap Mountain Road, Gilford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, 177 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246; or the charity of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
