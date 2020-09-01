FRANKLIN — Bette D. Femenella, 81, of Franklin, died at Mass. General Hospital in Boston on August 27, 2020.
She was born in Staten Island, NY on April 23, 1939 the daughter of George and Ann (Fabian) Decker. Bette was raised on Staten Island where she met her husband Bob.
They were married in 1964 and moved to New Hampshire in 1969. She lived in Allenstown and Hill before moving to Franklin in 1973.
In addition to raising two sons, Bette worked as a secretary and administrative assistant for many years. She was the secretary at St Mary’s School in Franklin and Bishop Brady High School in Concord.
Bette loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed music, board games, reading and baking. She loved flowers and gardening. Bette travelled extensively with her husband Bob and sometimes with her sons and their families.
Her hobbies included knitting and sewing. Bette was an avid quilter and she used her talents to donate blankets to Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD).
Bette was an active member of St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish for over 45 years.
She served her parish as a greeter, counted money for bingo and collections and provided countless volunteer hours at many church functions. Bette especially loved the Angel Fair. She assisted residents with attending Mass at the Merrimack County Nursing Home.
Family members include her husband of 56 years, Robert L. Femenella Sr. of Franklin; two sons, Robert L. Femenella Jr. and his wife Cindy of Franklin, and Michael Femenella and his wife Juliane of Matthews, NC; five grandchildren Natalie, Libby, Gabriel, George and Dominic plus her Uncle, Richard Decker of Kerrville TX; as well as nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, 110 School St., Franklin. Burial will follow at NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Face coverings and social distancing is required.
Donations in memory of Bette may be made to St Gabriel Parish.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com
