PORTSMOUTH — Ms. Betsy John died unexpectedly at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on June 9, 2018, in Portsmouth, at the age of 68.
Betsy is survived by her mother, Hope Wiel; partner Peter Royce; son William David John; and siblings Cathy John, William Edgar John II, and Arthur Rothafel.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Edgar John.
Betsy was born on July 10, 1949, in Short Hills, New Jersey. She graduated from Boston College Graduate School of Social Work with a master’s degree in Psychotherapy in 1979.
She dedicated her whole life to social work, helping everyone she could. She brought this passion with her everywhere in her well-traveled life while living in places like Germany, Alaska, Maine, Boston, and eventually settling down with Peter in his home in Barrington.
The light of her life was her son, William David John, and she was proud to tell everyone about him anytime they would listen. She was an accomplished gardener and loved to sit on the porch after a long day in the yard and listen to her music. She was a generous, empathetic, and caring woman who lived to help others and who was passionate about social work.
A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, July 21, in Lewiston, Maine. Please call the family at 774-260-5502 or email catelynanddavid@gmail.com for more details. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Betsy’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local Planned Parenthood.
