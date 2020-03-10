BELMONT — Betsy Jean Caldrain, 72, of Courtesy Avenue, passed away on March 7, 2020, after a period of declining health, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia.
Betsy was born on Feb. 24, 1948, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Edna (Moody) Sargent, and grew up in the Franklin and Laconia area.
In 1987, she married the love of her life, Armand Caldrain. They then resided in Belmont.
She had worked at the Laconia Shoe Factory for many years. Later in life, she went on to take care of patients at the Laconia State School until it closed. Her last job was at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home, as a LNA, until her retirement in 2008.
Betsy enjoyed her family, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Justin being her favorite. She was an avid Bingo player at Funspot in Laconia and at the local VFW. Betsy had a huge heart. She spent every Sunday shopping for her grandchildren.
Betsy is survived by her loving husband, Armand Caldrain of Belmont; two sons, Mark Monsante of Laconia and Dean Monsante of Lebanon; two brothers, Floyd Sargent of Franklin and Walter Sargent of Franklin; a sister, Marsha Elder, and her husband, Art, of Bristol; four grandchildren, Justin Tsantoulis and his mother, Karen, Marissa Monsante, Emma Monsante, and Chelsea Yarrick; two great-grandchildren, Carah Tsantoulis and Kendell Tsantoulis, and their mother, Brandy Patenaude; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, Betsy was predeceased by her son, Don Sargent, and brother Ricky Sargent.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at LRGH on the Senior Service unit for the excellent care and compassion given to Betsy and the family while she was there.
Services will be at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that donations may be made in Betsy’s name to a charity of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasent St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
