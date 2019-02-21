MEREDITH — Bessie fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia.
She was born March 27, 1928, in Meredith, to Bernard Cady Smith Sr. and Marion (Boynton) Smith.
In 1940, Bessie received Jesus Christ as her Savior at an “Older Girl’s Conference” in Alton Bay. She was baptized in August 1942. Bessie attended the Meredith schools, graduating in 1946.
In 1950, Bessie received her bachelor of arts degree in Theology from Berkshire Christian College and, in 1952, she received her bachelor of education degree from Plymouth Teachers' College.
Bessie was commissioned for missionary service to the Philippines on Nov. 11, 1954, at the Advent Christian Church in Meredith. She served in Manila, Hinaplana Iligan, and Claveria Centro over her 29 years of missionary service.
In 1967, while home on furlough, she received her master's degree in Christian Education from Wheaton College.
Bessie was called to return home in 1984 to take care of her mother and then took guardianship of her younger brother, caring for him until his death in 1992.
Bessie served at the Advent Christian Church (Calvary Bible Church) in Meredith in Christian education and also served as treasurer for both the Maranatha Conference Women’s Home and Foreign Missions Society and the King’s Daughters at Calvary Bible Church.
Bessie leaves behind many lifelong friends at Calvary Bible Church.
She was predeceased by her father (1973), her mother (1985), brother Kenneth (1992), and brother Bernard Jr. (2011).
There will be a Memorial Service at Calvary Bible Church, 6 Saint James St., Meredith, on Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Joshua Brown of Calvary Bible Church presiding.
Burial will be in the Meredith Village Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bessie’s name to Calvary Bible Church Missions, PO Box 1, Meredith, NH 03253.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.