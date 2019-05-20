Bess Jane Gallegly Hanson died peacefully at home, with her family, on Feb. 12, 2019, at the age of 97.
She was predeceased by her parents, Louise (nee Patient) and Arthur Brown Gallegly, and her husband, Colonel (Ret.) Lewis Charles Hanson.
She is survived by her son, Charles Gallegly Hanson (Jennifer Miller); daughter Victoria Helen Hanson (Steve Hannah, dec.); grandchildren Sarah Elizabeth Hanson Kirwan (Paul Robertson) and John-Charles Hanson Kirwan (Esther Woolhead); and great-grandson Benjamin Fofonoff-Kirwan. She is also survived by her sister, Louise Venable Gallegly Wilson; niece Louisa Ann Wilson; nephew Robert Louis Wilson; niece Cynthia Woodman Carver; nephew James Earl Woodman; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.
Services will be on Saturday, May 25, at 11 a.m. at the Center Harbor Congregational Church in Center Harbor. Burial will be in the Center Harbor Memorial Park.
Donations in Bess’ memory may be made to the Scholarship Fund, c/o Center Harbor Woman’s Club, PO Box 772, Center Harbor, NH. 03326.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
