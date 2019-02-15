ASHLAND — The children of Bertha (Guyotte) St. Arnauld sadly announce the passing of their 94-year-old mom at Forestview Manor in Meredith, on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, from a dementia-related illness.
Bertha was the youngest of five children born to Rose (Fournier) and Arthur Guyotte on Nov. 28, 1924. She received her education in Ashland and graduated from high school in 1942.
Bertha lived most of her life in Ashland, with the exception of a short time in Windsor, Vermont, where she stayed with two of her siblings and their families.
In 1947, she married Dona St. Arnauld. They were married for 39 years until his passing in 1986. Bertha and Dona raised their three children in Ashland where she remained in her “dream home” for a total of 65 years.
Bertha was a hard worker and had no tolerance for those who weren’t. She worked at a variety of jobs throughout her life. Her longest job was in the Quality Control Department at IPC/Freudenburg-NOK in Bristol and Laconia. She worked there for about 29 years and retired at the age of 76.
Bertha was a very independent lady and took great pride in taking care of her home. She did all her own snow shoveling and yard work well into her 80s. She was a great baker of pies, cookies and fudge. Since she was never one to travel far or go out to eat, she always volunteered to host the family gatherings and she always made it look easy. Bertha was also passionate about making crafts for all the seasons and holidays, which pleased her family and friends throughout the years. For many years, she even made special gifts for the children in Earlene’s classroom.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Earlene Castignetti and husband Robert of Andover, Massachusetts, Gary St. Arnauld and his wife, Judi, of Franklin, North Carolina, and Ann Marie Laauwe and her husband, Jim, of Bristol. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Danielle Owen and her husband, James, of Ossipee and Mark Castignetti of Andover, Massachusetts, and fiancé Vicky Leparskas of Novi, Michigan. She is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.
In addition to Bertha’s parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters and their spouses, Doris McAlpine and her husbands, Timothy O’Rourke, Sidney Bridges and Andrew McAlpine, and Annie Bilodeau and her husband, John (Tud); brothers and their spouses, Howard Guyotte and his wife, Irene, and Philip Guyotte and his wife, Ruth; and some nieces and nephews. Bertha was the last of her generation in the Guyotte family.
Per her wishes, there will be a graveside ceremony on June 15 at the family lot at Green Grove Cemetery in Ashland, at 11 a.m.
The St. Arnauld Family would like to thank the lovely, hardworking caregivers at Forestview Manor for the care and compassion they gave to our mom and to our family in the past 11 months.
In lieu of flowers, Bertha requested for those who wish that donations be made in her memory to the Humane Society.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.