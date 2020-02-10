MEREDITH — Bernice S. Grossman, 90, formerly of Campton, died Jan. 31, 2020, at Forestview Manor, in Meredith, after a period of failing health.
Born in Canastota, New York, on Sept. 30, 1929, she was the daughter of Royal and Mary (Barden) Stevens.
Bernice grew up in Canastota and was a graduate of Canastota High School. She has been a resident of New Hampshire for many years, living in Campton and the Plymouth area. She also resided in Florida for several years.
Bernice and her late husband owned and operated the Campton Cupboard, in Campton, for many years.
Bernice was a member of the Campton Baptist Church and the Ellacoya Order of Eastern Star No. 43, in Holderness.
Bernice was predeceased by her husbands, Robert C. Alder and Hans Grossman; her son, Robert A. Alder; and her three sisters.
Bernice is survived by her daughter, Lori A. Cushing, and her husband, Timothy, of Plymouth; her son, Gary Alder, and his wife, Marie, of Fort Myers, Florida; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and his sister-in-law, Becky Alder of Bradenton, Florida.
There will be a graveside service in the Blair Cemetery, Blair Bridge Road, Campton, on Friday May 8, at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Plymouth Senior Center, 8 Depot Square, Plymouth, NH. 03264.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements.
