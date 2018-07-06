MEREDITH — Bernice T. Lowell, 94, passed away on July 4, 2018, after suffering from a stroke two weeks ago, at the Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith, with family members by her side.
She was the widow of Bernard C. Lowell Sr., who passed away July 3, 2000.
Bernice was born in Rumney on Nov. 21, 1923, to the late John O. Thompson and the late Arberta Bacon Thompson.
She worked at the New Hampton School and at the Pemi Shores Restaurant. She lived in New Hampton, Alexandria, and then Bristol.
She was a member of the New Hampton Community Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking for everyone. She is well-known for her “Nanny”-size pieces of pie, cake or whatever she cooked. She was known as “Nanny Lowell” to all who knew her.
She is survived by her four children, Virginia Lyon and her husband, Merle, of Bristol, Jeanine Rhoades of Tucson, Arizona, Russell Lowell and his wife, Donna, of Alexandria, and Bernard Lowell Jr. and his wife, Georgie, of Albany, Oregon. She is also survived by one sister, Alberta Cogliano, of Bridgewater, and one brother, E. Wayne Thompson, of Bridgewater. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by brothers John Thompson Jr., Lyle Thompson, and Avery Thompson, and sisters Jane Morrill, Beatrice MacCreighton, and June King.
Following her wishes, there will be no service. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made in her name to the New Hampton Community Church, 14 Church Lane, New Hampton, NH.
The Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Meredith, is assisting the family with arrangements.
