LACONIA — Bernice L. Thompson Hatch Vincent, 97, of Laconia, died peacefully at the Jack Byrne Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
A Memorial Service celebrating Bernice’s life will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 2238 Parade Road, Laconia, NH.
Burial will follow in the family plot at Union Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Bishop Bradley Senior Living at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 406 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view the full obituary, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
