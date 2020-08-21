LACONIA — Bernice L. Thompson Hatch Vincent, 97, of Laconia, died peacefully at the Jack Byrne Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Bernice was born on July 26, 1922, in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada, the daughter of Frederick L. Thompson and Lillian L. Bird. She was the last remaining of her siblings, Victor, William, Hattie, Ansel, Basil and Arnold. She came to this country with her family when she was about six years old and attended schools in Belmont and Laconia, graduating from Laconia High School in 1939.
As a young woman, Bernice worked as cashier and usher at the Colonial Theater in Laconia. Following marriage in 1940, she retired while beginning her family, and was later employed as secretary in the Law Offices of Robert Johnson and Richard Brouillard. Subsequent to the passing of her husband, Richard W. Hatch, she was employed for many years at Scott & Williams in Laconia and in North Carolina. Following the closure of Scott & Williams, she was employed by the State of New Hampshire in Concord, from which she retired.
A longtime member of the St. James Episcopal Church in Laconia, Bernice served as a member of the Vestry, the Altar Guild and on many church committees. She was a contributor to the annual church Christmas bazaars and served meals for the Salvation Army. An active member of the Laconia Elders Friendship Club and the Athletic Swim Club, her interests were many; including travel, reading, quilting, needlework, and playing cards. She was passionate about family genealogical research and the Boston Celtics basketball team. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Bernice is survived by her daughter, Donna Sharp (William), of Ann Arbor, MI; grandchildren, Heather L. Oldani (Michael), Erin C. Sharp (David B. Bailey), of Libertyville, IL, and Meghan K. Sharp (Michael J. Diecchio) of Madison Heights, MI, William Beaulieu (Michelle) of Tacoma, WA, Brett Beaulieu (Lauren), of Seattle, WA, and Brian Beaulieu (Alexandra), of Dover, NH; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Brian Oldani, Iona and Liam Bailey, Maxine and Rocco Diecchio, Leila and Seth Beaulieu and Calvin Beaulieu; and many nieces and nephews.
Bernice was pre-deceased by her daughter, Marilyn Beaulieu (Denis) in 2010 and two husbands, Richard W. Hatch (1960) and Stewart Vincent (2005). She is also survived by Stewart Vincent’s daughters; Jean Shepard (Scott) of Davis, CA, and Emily Vincent (the late Bob Wilcox) of Ann Arbor, MI, and grandchildren, Katherine and Daniel Shepard and Katherine E. Wilcox.
A Memorial Service celebrating Bernice’s life will be held at a later date when it is safe for friends to gather.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Bishop Brady Apartments at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 406 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wwww.wilkinsonbeane.com.
