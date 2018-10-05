CENTER SANDWICH — Bernice “Bunny” Adams Vittum Michael, 104, lifelong resident of Center Sandwich, died peacefully on Oct. 3, 2018, with family by her side.
Bunny was born on July 13, 1914, in Manchester, the daughter of the Frank and Ellen (Keane) Adams. One of her earliest memories was the celebration marking the end of World War I.
She earned a four-year degree from Keene Normal School in 1935 and moved to Sandwich the same year to be the home economics teacher at the Quimby School. She briefly served as town librarian and worked at the Sandwich Post Office for 36 years, including as postmaster, until her retirement.
Bunny loved Sandwich. One of her fondest memories was the view from Wentworth Hill to the north the first time she came to town. She was active in many community organizations, including Eastern Star, the Grange, the Historical Society, Kenyon Club, Meals on Wheels, the Over the Hill Hikers, Ladies’ Aid, Woman’s Club, and the Community Church of Sandwich.
Bunny also loved people. She called herself a “people person” — she delighted in getting to know people and they delighted in knowing her. She had a particular fondness for children. She enjoyed reading, music, dancing, card and word games, sewing, knitting, and local theater. She and her husband, Mike, attended the Barnstormer’s Summer Theater for years.
Bunny also had a keen sense of humor (often remarking when someone was “Full of the Dickens”). One could always count on a written note from Bunny, whether to mark an occasion, to say thank you, or simply to say hello. She maintained an active correspondence with family and friends near and far, including beloved relatives in Ireland.
In addition to her parents, Bunny was predeceased by her brothers, Hermann and Frank Adams; her sister, Hazel (Adams) Curry; her first husband, Lewis Vittum; her second husband, Monroe (Mike) Michael; their son, Anthony (Tony) Michael; and her daughter-in-law, Christina (McHugh) Michael.
Bunny is survived by four sons, Lewis Vittum and his wife, Sharon, Tim Michael, Kevin Michael, and Alex Michael and his wife, Amanda; six grandchildren, Chip Vittum and his wife, Katie; Kathy Vittum, Brian Michael and his partner, Darcy Lassister, Kelly (Michael) Scudder and husband Jon, Kelly Stevenson, and Ryan Stevenson; and eight great-grandchildren.
Besides her own family, Bunny was a beloved “mother” and “grandmother” to many others.
There will be a private graveside service for the family. According to Bunny’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.
For those who wish, donations in Bunny’s name may be made to the Sandwich Children’s Center, 54 Maple St., Sandwich NH 03227, or online at www.justgiving.com/sandwichchildcarecenterinc.
