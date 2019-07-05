BRISTOL — Bernard Lawrence Huntoon, 88, a resident of Bristol since 1957, peacefully passed from our midst on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Franklin Regional Hospital, with family at his side, following a brief illness.
Bernard was born in Danbury, Aug.10, 1930, son of Lawrence and Vera (Maxfield) Huntoon, on the family farm where he and his siblings grew up. He graduated from Andover High School in 1948.
He married his beloved wife, Harlene (Howe) of Lancaster on Aug. 26, 1951.
A carpenter by trade, Bernard was employed at the R.P. Williams Company in Bristol for many years. He later opened his own carpentry business, “Busy Beaver Builders,” running it until he retired in 1996.
Bernard served his country honorably with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Discharged with the Rank of Sgt. (T) in 1953, he was the recipient of several awards, including the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars and United Nations Service Medal.
Bernard especially enjoyed time spent with outdoor activities, including snowmobiling, fishing, hiking, hunting and camping. He loved to travel and spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bernard was a member of the Pemigewassett Valley Snowmobile Club in Bristol for many years and served as past president.
In addition to his parents, Bernard was predeceased by his son, Dennis, and siblings Clinton Huntoon, June Brown and Mary Brownell.
He leaves his wife of 67 years, Harlene (Howe) Huntoon of Bristol; his daughter, Sandra Walker, and her husband, Chet, of Alexandria; daughter Patsy Matthews of Plymouth; his son, Bruce Huntoon, and his wife, Christine, of Gilford; daughter-in-law Debra Huntoon of Florida and daughter Karen Chevalier and her husband, Mark, also of Florida; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and generational nieces and nephews.
Respecting his wishes, there are no public calling hours.
A short committal remembrance service, with military honors, will take place on Tuesday, July 9, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, 110 D.W. Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.
Those wishing may make a donation in Bernard’s name to either the Bristol Fire Company , 85 Lake St., Bristol, NH 03222; or Dana Farbar, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.
Assisting with arrangements is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.