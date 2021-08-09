LACONIA — Bernard Dexter Merrill, 85, of Thornton, passed away July 24, after a period of declining health, at Belknap County Nursing Home.
Born in Thornton, March 21, 1936, he was one of five children born to Smith and Isabel (Horner) Merrill. He was predeceased by his brothers Donald Merrill and Winston Merrill and sister, Arlene Noseworthy. His wife of 60 years, Gloria, passed away in 2020.
Bernard, born on the family farm, and along with his family, worked tirelessly to aid in the success of the farm, which included raising dairy cows, draft horses, logging, sugaring, and gardening. Gardening became one of Bernard’s favorite pastimes, which he continued doing until recent years.
While attending Lincoln High School, one of the most enjoyable parts of his high school experience was learning to play trumpet. He was always particularly proud of his opportunity to play for President Dwight Eisenhower, on two occasions. While a teenager on the farm, he purchased himself a guitar and tuned into an A.M. station out of Wheeling, West Virginia, on the transistor radio, and taught himself to play by ear. This was a rewarding time after a hard day’s work on the farm. His love of music would later lead him to learn to play the dobro, mandolin, steel guitar, banjo, accordion, and harmonica.
Growing up, Bernard joined the West Thornton Grange, where he met the love of his life, Gloria Danforth, whom he later married on Nov. 15, 1959. In 2019, they celebrated 60 years together.
Bernard and Gloria made their home in Thornton where they raised their children. Their first born, Bruce, died shortly after birth. Soon after, they had their daughter, Julie Ann and three years later, twin boys, Dean and Dale.
Over the years, Bernard had various jobs, including working at the Lincoln Paper Mills, working for A.M. Rand Hardware Co. in Plymouth, both CMB & Cargill Blake Construction Companies, as well doing endless odd jobs, many of which involved gardening and mowing. Bernard also proudly served in the New Hampshire National Guards for nine years.
Through his love of gardening and growing up on the family farm, it seemed only natural for Bernard to become an active member of the West Thornton Grange, where he served faithfully over 60 years. Bernard enjoyed the agricultural opportunities the grange offered, such as growing vegetables for the exhibits, and creating the grange floats for the parades, at Plymouth State Fair. He also enjoyed working the annual Sugar On Snow Party, and enjoyed playing for the square dancers who attended, which was his way of getting out of having to dance!
Bernard’s love of music blossomed over the years from attending pickin’ parties at friends’ homes as well as bluegrass festivals in the New England area. This later led to the formation of Blake Mountain Country Band, which played at local venues, weddings, and Old Home Days, as well as bluegrass festivals. He was particularly pleased at their ability to record favorite songs on CD and share with faithful followers of the band. It was also through these connections that he inspired his friends to start the local Pemi Valley Bluegrass Festival, which he attended faithfully for its 26 years. No work at the festival could take the smile away from his face, as he volunteered at the events during the day and picked music late into the night.
Bernard was a very social man and would strike up conversation with anyone. He loved to share with everyone his experiences with music, gardening, hunting, fishing, and his family. The love of these things leaves his children with special memories of him. Daughter Julie Ann has fondest memories of sitting with Dad and singing and playing country music from a very young age. Son Dean recalls fishing at Hubbard Brook and camping at Pemi Valley Bluegrass Festival. Son Dale always admired his dad’s work ethic and how well he took care of his family.
He also had a special love for his grandchildren. There were few things that would stop him from working around the house, but the arrival of grandchildren always stopped him in his tracks. He grew them individual pumpkins each year, made them apple pancakes for sleep-over breakfasts, took them hunting and fishing, and proudly attended their school sporting events and performances.
Bernard leaves behind his daughter Julie Ann and her husband Glen Smith, grandchildren Faith, Benjamin, and Moriah, all of New Hampton, son Dean Merrill and girlfriend Angela Luce Walker, son Dale Merrill and wife Nicole, grandsons Smith and Chad, all of Thornton, a brother, Richard Merrill and his wife Carol also of Thornton, sister-in-law Ginny Danforth of Ashland, as well as several nieces, a nephew, cousins, and many friends.
The family sends a special “thank you” to all the wonderful staff at Belknap County Nursing Home for their fabulous care, love, and support of Bernard over the past two years.
The family invites friends to attend remembrance of life events which include calling hours at Mayhew’s Funeral Home in Meredith, Friday, Aug. 27, 6-8 p.m., graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery in Thornton, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m. A potluck luncheon will also be held at the Elks Lodge in Holderness immediately following the graveside, to honor both Bernard and Gloria, as her life was not celebrated after passing in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Memorial donations may be made to Belknap County Nursing Home Resident Council Fund, Memo: Music Fund/Bernard Merrill, 30 County Drive, Laconia, NH 03246.
To leave an online condolence visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
