FARMINGTON — Bernard David Baillargeon, age 82, of Farmington, died quietly at home, February 14, 2021.
Born March 17, 1938 in Exeter, NH, son of David Victor Baillargeon and Annabel Winifred (Bergeron) Baillargeon. He resided in Farmington, NH since 1996, resided in Wells, Maine from 1986-1996 and lived in Franklin, NH for twenty years.
Bernard was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Korean War.
Prior to retirement, he was employed as a Nuclear Instructor at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
Survived by his wife of 57 years, Pauline T. (Lessard) Baillargeon and their three children, Monique Abear of Bristol, Michelle and husband Gerald DuBreuil of Plymouth, David and wife Renee Baillargeon of Farmington; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Diane Brown, Elaine and husband, Ernst Ketel; a brother, Paul and wife Joyce Baillargeon; also many cousins, several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a sister, Anne McKone.
A Graveside Service will be held in the spring at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Somersworth, NH. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
