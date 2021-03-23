LACONIA — Bentlee-Haveinn Douglas Moss, 2 months, of Laconia, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 19, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Bentlee-Haveinn was born Jan. 17, 2021, at Concord Hospital, the son of Robert Moss Sr., and Amy Horne.
He is survived by his mother and father; his sisters, Arianna Horne and Paislee Moss; his brothers, Dylan Gibbins, Michael Gibbins, Robert Moss Jr. and Julian Moss; his maternal grandparents, Jennifer Sullivan and Douglas Horne; his maternal great grandfather, Joseph Paquette; his paternal grandmother, Dawn Graves; and his uncles, Andrew Sullivan III, Nathan Moss, and Larry Moss.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 40 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Walk-through calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 10-11 a.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St.
A burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.