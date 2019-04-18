MEREDITH — Beatrice Mary Biddiscombe, 100, of Meredith died March 17, 2019, at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith.
Born in Lincoln on March 29, 1918, she was the daughter of Frederick Joseph and Frances Mary (Poulin) Poirier.
Beatrice grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School. She also was a graduate of Concord Business School in Concord. She resided in Plymouth for a while and then moved to Meredith in the mid 1940s.
She worked for the State of New Hampshire as a secretary for the state Comptroller and then for many years for the Wallace Oil Company in Meredith.
Beatrice was predeceased in December 1962 by her husband of 35 years, William George Biddiscombe; and by three brothers, Edmond, Wilfred, and Albert Poirier, and a sister, Irene Lareau.
Beatrice is survived by a son, James Biddiscombe of Salt Lake City, Utah; her daughters, Marie French and her husband, David, Adrienne True and her husband, Keith, and Madeline Manning and her husband, Stephen, all of Meredith; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Madeline Hankard of Durham; and nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. in the Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald R. Belanger, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Meredith.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurses Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.