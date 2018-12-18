LACONIA — Bea Urie, 96, of Summit Avenue, died Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, peacefully at home.
Born on June 11, 1922, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Peter and Nellie (Kaupinas) Garyonis, Bea moved to New York City after high school to attend art school and went on to work as a designer for Vogue magazine. In addition to art, opera remained a passion throughout her life; she visited many museums and opera houses across Europe.
Bea had an infectious, gentle smile that none could resist. An avid tennis player into her 80s, she also loved golf, gardening, cooking, and dog-sitting for the myriad family Labs, Golden Retrievers, and Bernese Mountain dogs throughout the years, including driving them to the walking trail in her red convertible Camaro, a 90th birthday gift to herself.
She is survived by her daughters, Jean Halfmann of Belmont and Nancy Halfmann of Gilford; and grandson Geoffrey Ouellette.
In addition to her parents, Bea was predeceased by her first husband, Dr. Howard W. Halfmann, and her second husband, Robert E. Urie.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at the family home, 30 Summit Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will take place in the family plot of Oakland Cemetery, Meredith.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Bea’s name be made to either the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247, or the charity of one’s choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.