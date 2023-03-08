Barry L. St. Cyr Sr., 66

HOLDERNESS — Barry Lee St. Cyr Sr., 66, of Holderness, died March 5, in Concord Hospital, Concord, after a brief illness.
Born in Plymouth on April 22, 1956, he was the son of Clauvis Emile St. Cyr and Shirley (Hill) Harmon. Barry has been a resident of Holderness most all his life. He graduated from Plymouth AREA High School, class of 1975.
Barry worked for over 45 years in the construction field as a heavy equipment operator, spending his last years with Ambrose Bros. Construction.
Barry was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Barry is predeceased by his first wife, Katherine Gowen; his second wife, Linda (Thompson) St. Cyr.; and his stepson, Dennis Hughes.
Barry is survived by his children, Barry L. St. Cyr II, Marcus J. St. Cyr; his children by marriage, Abigail LeRoux, Allen Hughes; his grandchildren, Trinity, Elizabeth, James, Gideon, Charlotte, McKenzie, Mitchell, Brantley, Mason, Trevor, Wyatt, Avery, Ely; his sister, Laurie M. Currier; many nieces, and nephews.
Calling hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Sunday, March 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m., in the Trinity Churchyard Cemetery, Holderness.
At the Family’s request, please omit flowers.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the St. Cyr family. To sign a condolence, go to: mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.