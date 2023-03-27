Barry D. Tanner, 52

Barry D. Tanner, 52

THORNTON — Barry Douglas Tanner, 52, of Thornton, passed away on March 23, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, due to complications after a medical incident. He was surrounded by his family and close friends. The entire community is deeply saddened by his sudden death.

Barry is survived by his wife Paula (Morel) of 24 years; daughter, Mackenzie, and son Brock, who all cherished and loved him dearly. He is also survived by his loving mother, Barbara Tanner and his brother, David Tanner.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.