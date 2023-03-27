Barry D. Tanner, 52

THORNTON — Barry Douglas Tanner, 52, of Thornton, passed away on March 23, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, due to complications after a medical incident. He was surrounded by his family and close friends. The entire community is deeply saddened by his sudden death.
Barry is survived by his wife Paula (Morel) of 24 years; daughter, Mackenzie, and son Brock, who all cherished and loved him dearly. He is also survived by his loving mother, Barbara Tanner and his brother, David Tanner.
Barry was born on Feb. 7, 1971, in Boston, Massachusetts. He graduated in 1989 from Middleborough High School. During his time at Middleborough High, Barry built several lifelong relationships with friends who still affectionately call him “BF” and developed a love for the game of football as a player for the Sachems. After high school, he attended Plymouth State College where he continued his football career as a proud Plymouth State Panther. Barry also played semi-pro football for the Middleborough Cobras, and dabbled in amateur wrestling where he would be known as "Lumberjack Jack Tanner."
While at Plymouth, Barry had an opportunity to become a part-time police officer with the Plymouth Police Department in 1993. This naturally progressed to attending the police academy with New Hampshire Police Standards and Training, where he was proud to be a member of the 102nd graduating class, alongside his dear friend Steve Lefebvre. He was hired by the community of Haverhill, as a patrolman with the Haverhill Police Department from 1994-1995. In 1995, he had the privilege to serve the community he loved as a full-time officer with the Plymouth Police Department. He started as a patrolman and was promoted to the rank of detective sergeant. In 2005, he continued his career with the Holderness Police Department as lieutenant until 2017, when he retired after 24 years of dedicated service. In retirement, Barry joined the Bristol Police Department in 2017 as a part-time detective sergeant until his passing.
Barry's passion for serving his community didn't stop with police work. His love for athletics, along with community service, brought many opportunities to coach youth sports. In 2008, he joined with Seth Cooper and the Thundercats softball program, coaching Mackenzie along the way. In 2010, he joined the board for the Plymouth Huskies football team as their equipment manager and coached his son Brock on the third grade team which continued for seven years alongside his closest friends — Coach Crane, Coach Comeau, and Coach Tryder. From 2011-2014, he served as president of the Plymouth Huskies organization, growing the organization, along with his wife Paula, and a dedicated group of parents and athletes who contributed to PRHS winning several state football championships. That group of players still proudly call Barry “Coach.” From 2015-2017, Barry moved on to coach middle school football at Plymouth Elementary School.
Barry’s greatest joys in life were his children and his extended family. He was lovingly known as Uncle Barry to his nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He loved all genres of music, largely due to his mother’s influence. On any given occasion, Barry and his mom would often break out into singing together. Barry had a special love for his daughter Mackenzie, and so hearing about her countless outings with her close friends only encouraged him more to remind her to live life to the fullest. He also taught her everything about the NFL and the game of football, which she excitedly loved to watch with him every Sunday. Barry loved nothing more than watching his son Brock and the boys play football and hockey, always sitting with his dear friend Rob for each and every game. Barry was so incredibly proud of Brock’s endeavor to attend college at Coastal Carolina University. He was so proud that he hung the Chanticleer flag from the flagpole on their front lawn and would excitedly follow CCU football and baseball.
Some of Barry's favorite memories were at Coop’s Camp in Pittsburg. He was so happy when he could spend a couple days at camp with his closest friends and brothers in law enforcement. In his final years of service in law enforcement with the Bristol Police Department, Barry also established an incredible friendship with his fellow officer, Chief Kris Bean, who he loved dearly.
Barry has always been described as larger than life. He was a presence no matter where he went. As a friend of Barry’s, you could always count on his friendship and unwavering loyalty. It was one of Barry’s most admirable attributes — he would do anything for the people he loved. It brings happiness for his family to know that his Uncle Lou and Mem Daly are now holding him close in heaven.
Paula, Mackenzie, and Brock would like to thank all of the incredible doctors and nursing staff at Speare Memorial Hospital and Catholic Medical Center for the incredible care, patience, and tenderness they showed Barry. The family would also like to extend their heartfelt love and gratitude to their extended law enforcement family for their unwavering support during this very difficult time for their family. Lastly, the Tanner family expresses their gratitude to the Mayhew Funeral Home, Peter Mayhew and Mark McGlone, for their kindness and support.
A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, March 30, from 3 to 7 p.m., at The Owl’s Nest Resort at 40 Clubhouse Lane in Thornton. There will be a law enforcement procession that will take place prior to the celebration of life. Close friends and family are welcome to join the procession. Staging will be at the New Hampton Police Department, 24 Intervale Road, New Hampton, at 1:30 p.m. The procession will leave promptly at 2 p.m.
Flowers may be sent to The Owl’s Nest Resort, or in lieu of flowers, where Barry was so passionate regarding youth sports, donations may be made to the Plymouth Huskies Organization, P.O. Box 20, Plymouth, NH 03264 or the Plymouth Athletic Club, Attn: Mike Boyle, 2 Langdon Park Road, Plymouth, NH 03264.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Tanner Family. To leave a condolence and share a story, go to: mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
