DOVER — Barbara (Lawton) Winter passed away on Dec. 10, 2019, at Hyder House Hospice in Dover.
She was born the daughter of Perley and Bertha (Stanley) Knight in West Chelmsford, Massachusetts, on July 23,1929.
Barbara’s love of music began as a child in Massachusetts, and in high school she served as a piano accompanist for their shows. She became a professional jazz musician, formed her own band, joined the musicians’ union and was sought out by other bands as well. She earned her bachelor of arts degree in Music Education in 1964 and taught in several New Hampshire seacoast school districts.
Family was just as important to her as music, though. Her college graduation was celebrated in Lowell’s paper with a photo of her in cap and gown surrounded by five of her children. She was an encouraging and wonderful mother to all of her seven children and then to her grandchildren, traveling far and wide to visit.
Barbara was very outgoing and always ready to strike up a conversation, and she was a great organizer. This enabled her to be a very effective vice-president of her large high school class, and 30 years later, chairperson of the reunion committee.
For many years, she directed the Miss Winnipesaukee pageant in Laconia. Most impressively, she met the daily challenge of wrangling work and a family of nine.
Barbara was ill in the last years of her life, but those who cared for her always smiled when they talked about her to family, because her warm and lovely spirit shone through.
Her survivors include daughter Cindi Goodwin and husband Russell of Belmont; son D. Randolph Lawton and partner Deborah Montague of Gilford; daughter Susan Haddadin and husband Sam of Dover; daughter Judy Lawton and husband Guillermo Fuentes of Los Angeles, California; son Thomas Lawton and husband Barry Tonkin of Portland, Oregon; son Steven Lawton of Weirs Beach, Laconia; and daughter-in-law Dorothy Cool of Laconia. Grandchildren include Nathaniel Goodwin, Zaid Haddadin, Ingrid Lawton and partner Geoff Ouellette, James Haddadin, Amelya Colby and husband Jake, Elizabeth Lawton, and Jules Lawton; two great-grandchildren; niece Connie Flanagan; and nephew David Knight.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband, John Lawton, and husband Bob Winter; a son, Michael Lawton; and by brothers David Knight and Perley Knight.
There will be visiting hours and a Celebration of Barbara’s Life on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Avenue, Dover, followed by a graveside service at Pine Hill Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Hyder Family Hospice and Riverside Rest Home for the amazing care they gave our amazing lady.
