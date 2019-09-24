MOULTONBOROUGH — Barbara W. Sheppard, 91, of Moultonborough, died Sept. 22, 2019, at Golden View Health Care Center, Meredith.
Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Feb. 10, 1928, she was the daughter of Harold and Helen (Caul) Woodbury. Barbara was raised in Lynn, and graduated from Lynn English High School, then earned a nursing degree from Simmons College.
She worked as a registered nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital and went on to teach nursing at both Mass. General and at Wesley College in Dover, Delaware.
Barbara retired to Moultonborough and was active in the Visiting Nurse Association, Historical Society and Woman’s Club. She served as treasurer of the Friends of the Moultonborough Library and as a library trustee for several years. She was honored to be the Grand Marshall of the town’s Fourth of July Parade in 2017.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Sheppard.
Barbara is survived by her children, John F. Sheppard of Walpole, Massachusetts, and Nancy S. Cail of Peterborough; six grandchildren, Ryan, Bridget, and Shannon Sheppard, and Noah, Abigail, and Max Cail.
Calling hours will be in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Friday, Sept. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be a graveside service in the Middle Neck Cemetery, Moultonborough Neck Road, Moultonborough, on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Chris Drew will officiate.
Memorial Donations in Barbara’s name may be made to the Friends of the Moultonborough Library, PO Box 150, Moultonborough, NH. 03254.
To sign Barbara’s Book of Memories, see www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
