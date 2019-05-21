NEW HAMPTON — Barbara S. Riley, 92, of New Hampton, died Jan. 19, 2019, of kidney failure.
She leaves her sister, Ruth Howe; nephews Dexter Howe (Beatrice) and Brian Howe (Brenda); and grandchildren Ashley Boone Wight (Robert), Charles Boone, Connie Boone and Bruce Boone Jr.; as well as her daughter, Judith Boone.
She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, William J. Riley; her sons, R. Charles Boone and Bruce Boone; and her beloved standard poodle, Annie.
Barbara had many interests and a smile for everyone. She loved her family and her little dog, Hannibal, and her cat, Kiwi.
She liked decorating her home and cooking, as well as watching the Patriots on TV, wearing sparkly jewelry, sewing dog coats and doll clothes for her lectures, eating oatmeal for breakfast and listening to her Shakespeare tapes. She especially enjoyed socializing for 30 years on Friday nights with Bill and their friends at Rossi’s of New Hampton.
Barbara loved learning and attended night school for 12 years at Harvard Extension before going on in her 50s to earn her bachelor of arts degree from Wellesley College full-time, where she was in the Shakespeare Society. She then earned a master’s degree in Education and Social Policy from Harvard.
Before retiring, she worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Boston, commuting from New Hampton to Boston by bus two hours each way for years.
She was a past president of her Toastmasters chapter, winning many regional competitions. She used her speaking skills to give lectures on her historical dolls to women’s groups.
Barbara and her husband, Bill, owned and operated a resort motel in Hyannis, Massachusetts, for 10 years. They were also ballroom dance teachers in the Boston area, specializing in group instruction for 30 years. They were longtime members of the National Dance Educators of America.
Barbara loved animals, birds and roses. Donations may be made in her name to the N.H. Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246, or PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247; 603-524-3252.
Burial will be on Thursday, June 6, from 1 to 1:20 p.m. at the graveside of her late husband, William J. Riley, at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Route 3; 603-796-2026.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.