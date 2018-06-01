GILFORD — Barbara Jean O’Donnell, 83, of Bacon Drive died on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia.
Barbara was born on Oct. 19, 1934, in Medford, Massachusetts, the daughter of Harry and Florence (Forbes) Hoyles. Barbara resided in Londonderry before moving to Gilford 40 years ago.
Barbara was a secretary for the New Hampshire Special Olympics. She liked to read, knitting, social events, dinners out with friends, going to Gilford beach, Foxwoods and the family camp in North Conway.
Survivors include three sons, Robert R. O’Donnell Jr. of Gilford, Richard E. O’Donnell of Meredith and Brian S. O’Donnell of Sanbornton; a daughter, Debora J. O’Donnell, and her husband, James A. Fecteau, of Hooksett; four grandchildren, Derek O’Donnell, Darren O’Donnell, Daryl O’Donnell and Kristin O’Donnell; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Gayton, of Lynn, Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by husband Robert R. O’Donnell.
There will be no calling hours.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 7, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Burial will follow the service.
The family would like to thank the Belknap County Nursing Home, Lakes Region General Hospital, and Laconia Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for their compassion and care given to Barbara.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics New Hampshire, 650 Elm St., No. 200, Manchester, NH 03101.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
