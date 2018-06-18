LACONIA —Barbara Virginia Monahan, 93, formerly of Grant Street, died on Sunday, June 17, 2018, at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Barbara was born on Oct. 25, 1924, in Laconia, the daughter of Clifford George and Marion (Helms) Moore. She was a lifelong resident of Laconia.
Barbara worked for Aavid Engineering and Scott & Williams for many years. She volunteered at Genesis Eldercare Nursing Home.
Barbara was a member of the Gilford Community Church. She liked camping, going to plays, knitting and she loved animals.
Survivors include a daughter, Bonnie Monahan Maheux; two grandchildren, Eric Maheux and Shannon Maheux; three great-grandchildren, Reese and Athelea Maheux and Rowan Palys; brother Eugene Moore; sisters Dorothy Morey, Paula Ellsworth, and Lois Chase and her husband, Joe; and several nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Richard Monahan; and siblings Richard, Clifford, Bud, Donald, Jerry, Wayne, Doris and Charlotte.
Calling hours will be on Friday, June 22, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia. A Funeral Service will follow at 10 a.m., also at the Funeral Home, followed by burial in Union Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
