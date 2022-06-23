Barbara Mason, 91

MOULTONBOROUGH — Barbara Goss Mason, 91, formerly of Swansea, MA, and current resident of Moultonborough, passed away June 19, 2022 in her home. She was surrounded by loved ones.
Barbara was the loving wife of the late Thomas Adam Mason. The daughter of the late Milton Murray Goss Sr. and Evangeline Axtell Goss. Barbara was born August 31, 1930 in Fall River, MA. Barbara was a graduate of Joseph Case High School and Deaconess School of Nursing, Deaconess Hospital, Boston, MA.
Barbara and Thomas founded and operated Lakes Region Water Company, Inc. Upon her retirement, Barbara served as Treasurer on the Board of Directors for Lakes Region Water Company, Inc. Barbara enjoyed many hobbies including, sewing, refinishing furniture, caning, reupholstering, knitting, crocheting, needle point, and crewel. She also enjoyed, boating, skiing, gardening, and snowmobiling. Barbara will be remembered as a very special woman who was kind, generous, welcoming, and loving and who cared deeply for her children, grandchildren, and friends.
Barbara is survived by her children, Susan A. Mason, and her husband Edmond G. Gauvreau, Amy G. Mason and her husband Bradley J. Mason, Thomas A. Mason, and his wife Carol (Casey) Mason; and her three grandchildren, Nicole L. Gauvreau, Ryan T. Mason, and Zachary J. Mason.
Graveside services will be for immediate family only and a celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at a later time.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Mason family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.