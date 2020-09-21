LACONIA — Barbara Lee (Miller) Miles, 78, died after a brief illness at Concord Hospital, on Friday, September 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her bedside.
Barbara was born on October 15, 1941, in Winchester, MA, the daughter of the late Herbert and Elizabeth (Ballard) Miller.
Before making their home in Belmont in 1974, Barbara and her husband traveled the country with their family while he was in the Air Force.
Barbara worked at Lakes Region General Hospital for more than 25 years as a Medical Transcriptionist. She loved her job and all of the many friends and colleagues she worked with. Early in her life she was a member of The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, and served as past Mother Advisor, and she was also a member of the Eastern Star of Laconia Assembly #3. She was also President of the Medical Transcription Association of New Hampshire for many years.
She enjoyed spending time camping with family and friends. After her retirement, she and her husband traveled throughout the United States in their RV. Barbara's hobbies included knitting, painting, coloring, and playing board games and cards with her grandchildren. Barbara was a friend to so many people and was always willing to lend an ear and had no problem handing out advice in the most loving way. After moving to the Taylor Home Community, she was involved in many activities within that community. You would often find her on the third floor of Ledgeview coloring and visiting with all of the residents. She loved to hang out by the front desk to greet anyone who entered. Her family gave her the title, "The Mayor of Taylor Home." She enjoyed being a resident advocate for all of the new members.
Barbara is survived by her brother, John B. Miller and his wife Nancy of Laconia; her daughters, Debra Miles of Laconia and Elizabeth Rainbolt and her husband David of Tahlequah, OK; her son, Lloyd Miles and his wife Andrea of Gilford; her six grandchildren, Tim Smith, Megan Miles, Melissa Miles, Dilion Black, Danielle Black, Bill Patenaude and Jeff Patenaude; her four great-grandchildren, Thomas, Jacob, Davina, and Arthur. She was also loved by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, William Miles, and her brother Herbert K. Miller.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 60 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House Entrance.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11:30 am, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH, 03303.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Barbara's name to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY, 41076, or C.A.S.A. of New Hampshire, PO Box 1327, Manchester, NH, 03105-1327.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
