CHARLESTOWN — Barbara Lee (Ripley) Kinson, 88, of Charlestown, NH passed away quietly at the Sullivan County Nursing Home surrounded by her family on May 2, 2021. Barbara was born on Nov 27, 1933 in Franklin, NH to Doris (Roberts) and F. Thomas Ripley Jr. As a child, Barbara grew up at 31 Church St. Franklin, NH.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Jeffrey M. Lessels and his wife Dianne of Charlestown, NH; Donald Kinson and his wife Lynne of Hayden, Idaho; Kenneth Kinson and his wife Mary Ellen of Charlestown, NH; and Anthony (Tony) Kinson and his wife Mary Catherine of Charlotte, VT; sister-in-law, Sandra (Bostwick) Ripley of Severna Park, MD. Barbara also leaves behind six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly and enjoyed their visits and pictures; also many nieces, nephews and several cousins.
Barbara was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the American Revolution. Barbara was especially proud of her four boys and all their travels and escapades they enjoyed together over the years. Barbara had many friends in Charlestown and the Keene area, especially her close friend, Delores Godfrey (deceased), Cathy Kugler, Harry and Helen Nelson of Charlestown and Peggy Kerbaugh of Keene. Later in life, Barbara enjoyed gardening and taking care of the local stray cat she called “HIMSELF,” as he was very independent but loved being taken care of with fine food and a warm place to sleep.
Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald F. Kinson; parents; sister, Lois (Ripley) Kaplow; brother-in-law, Herb Kaplow; brother, F. Thomas Ripley III; and grandsons, Benjamin Anthony Kinson and Matthew James Kinson.
We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude for the love and care Barbara and our family received from the staff at the Sullivan County Nursing Home over the last 16 months. You really go above and beyond.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to: Ionic-Ragged Mountain Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 20, 58 South Main Street, Franklin, NH 03235.
A graveside service will be held at Pine Crest Cemetery in Charlestown on Friday May 7th at 11 a.m.
Visiting hours will be held prior to the service at the Charlestown Memorial Chapel, 34 Main Street in Charlestown from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home and Kinson family ask anyone attending the graveside or visiting hours to abide with all regulations and please wear a mask and use social distancing. Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, NH 03743. To send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.