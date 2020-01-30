LACONIA — Barbara L. Dombrowski, 68, of Laconia passed away on Jan. 25, 2020, in her home.
She was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Feb. 22, 1951, a daughter of Frank and Gloria (Hall) Dombrowski.
Barbara was an accomplished artist with a true love of nature, especially birds. She was a spiritual individual who enjoyed helping others and loved spending her time with family.
She is survived by five sisters, Sandy Kenney and husband Larry of Weare, Regina Marsh and husband Wally of Billerica, Massachusetts, Donna Harvey and husband Brian of Manchester By the Sea, Massachusetts, Deborah Rappa and husband Edward of Middleton, and Diane Nardone and husband Michael of Derry; brother John Squires and wife Mary of Nashua; 12 nieces and nephews; 18 great-nieces and nephews; one great-great-nephew; and three cousins.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her son, Paul.
Private services will be for family members only.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Assoc./American Stroke Assoc., PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
