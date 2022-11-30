Barbara Louise Wakefield Martin Davidson of Meredith passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 22.
Barbara, also known as “Barbie,” was born Oct. 20, 1934, in Summerville, Massachusetts. She was raised by her mom Mildred and her sister Joyce and spent her younger years being educated through the Catholic schools. As a young adult, Barbara met and married a wonderful man by the name of Vinny Martin, they raised their two children, Robert Martin and Caroline (Martin) Frazier.
Barbara wore many hats throughout her years. She was a police matron for Summerville and continued as a bookkeeper and accountant for several businesses. Barbara lived in Massachusetts, California and New Hampshire, along with Florida, where she resided in St. Petersburg for many years.
Barbara loved traveling, shopping and always enjoyed a good game of dominos with her friends. After the loss of her first husband, Barbara met and fell in love with Ken Davidson, who she spent many of her later years with. As Barbara would say, “We are the senior citizen Barbie and Ken,” and they even had the RV to prove it. They would travel the roads, explore, and simply enjoy life together.
Barbara is predeceased by both spouses, Vinny Martin and Ken Davidson, and her son, Robert Martin. Barbara is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Caroline and Earle Frazier of Meredith, as well as her stepdaughter Patricia Cerrato of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Barbara is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored her immensely as well as many nieces and nephews.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Davidson family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com
