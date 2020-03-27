MEREDITH — Barbara June Vose, 92, of Meredith, passed away peacefully at Forestview Manor on March 21, 2020, after a period of failing health.
Barbara was born on April 18, 1927, in Lynn, Massachusetts, the daughter of Horace and Hilda (Taylor) Atherton (Hogan). A graduate of Lynn English High School, Lynn, Massachusetts, she met her husband, Charles C. Vose, also of Lynn, Massachusetts, after he served in the Seabees during World War II. Barbara and “Charlie” moved to San Jose, California, with their two children in 1960.
They loved dancing and enjoyed many years sailing their boat on the San Francisco Bay. In 1984, Barbara and Charlie moved back to New England, buying an old home in New Hampton with a beautiful pond, where the two of them enjoyed golf and going for drives in the country to see where the roads might take them. Barbara also enjoyed her Balinese cats, feeding the fish and turtles in the pond, quilting, and gardening.
Barbara’s dear husband, Charlie, passed away in 1995.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Nancy Vose of Meredith, and son and daughter-in-law Charles “Chuck” Vose Jr. and Pamela Vose of New Hampton. She is also survived by three granddaughters, Jennifer Anderson of San Jose, California, Sarah Buckholdt of Scotts Valley, California, and Julie Vose of Barre, Vermont; grandson Eric Vose of Brookline, Massachusetts; and great-grandchildren Hank and Betty Buckholdt and Alexis Siergiey. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Bessom, and brothers George “Bucky” Hogan and Jim Hogan, all of New Hampshire.
Barbara was predeceased by her brother, Maurice “Moe” Atherton, of Massachusetts.
Barbara was a quiet woman who loved her family, had a wonderful sense of humor, and held a deep faith as a member of the New Hampton Community Church. She will be missed so much.
Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith is assisting the family during this difficult time. Unfortunately, due to the current COVID-19 concerns, services will be scheduled at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.