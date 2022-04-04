ASHLAND — Barbara J. MacDonald, 69, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on April 1, 2022.
Barbara was born October 20, 1952 to the late Armand J. and Phylis E. (Burke) Laramie.
She worked at Golden View Health Care Center for over 30 years in the kitchen as a dietary aide and cook but was always willing to fill in wherever she was needed.
Barbara loved her family with all of her heart and more. Her most precious title was “Gram,” given to her by her grandson “Jake.” She was also lovingly known as “Aunt Barb” by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Barbara always wanted the best for those that she loved and would do all that she could to help them achieve their goals. She will be missed by many.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 45 years, William MacDonald Sr.; two daughters, Tami (Jeremy) Jaquith and Tiffanie MacDonald; grandson, Jeremy “Jake” Jaquith Jr.; sisters, Nerada Prescott, Sherry (Tim) Pickel, and Gail (Gary) Lindholm; brothers, Michael (Susan) Laramie, Norman (Amanda) Laramie, and Ronald Laramie; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her father and mother, Armand and Phylis Laramie; brother, Armand “Pappy” Laramie; brothers-in-law, Donald Prescott and Mark MacDonald; and sister-in-law, Linda Laramie.
Per Barbara’s wishes, there will not be any services or calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Pediatric Pain Rehabilitation Center at Boston Children’s Hospital, in memory of Barbara MacDonald. Contributions can be made at bostonchildrens.org/giveinmemory, or mail checks, payable to Boston Children’s Hospital, to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include honoree’s name in the memo line. For more information go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
“I love you, a bushel and a peck, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.”
