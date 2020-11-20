ALTON — Barbara Jean (Mohla) Kellar, died peacefully on November 10, 2020 at her home in Alton, NH. Barb was born in Stoneham, MA, on April 18, 1927 to John and Iva Mohla. She grew up in Wakefield, MA, along with her five siblings. She attended Wakefield High School and graduated in 1945.
Barb worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Company, "Ma Bell," where she met her husband of 44 years, John (Jack) Kellar. She and Jack lived in Wakefield with their three children. In 1968, they permanently moved to Alton, after spending many memorable years at their camp in West Alton on Lake Winnipesaukee, which they built after the Hurricane of '54.
Barb loved to ski, hike and travel. She always had a smile and kind word to share with others. She shared many adventures throughout her life with Jack. She continued to travel, play golf and enjoy family with her lifelong friend, P. Raymond Leather, whom she married in 2000.
Barb is survived by her children: David and wife Lesley Kellar of Alton, Kristine Kellar of Wolfeboro, Lisa Noyes of Alton; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Jack in 1993.
She felt blessed to spend her last year of life in Alton surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Barb's life will be held at a later date.
To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.