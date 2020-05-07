BELMONT — Barbara June Hubley, 84, of Heritage Terrace, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Laconia Center after she fought the good fight.
Barbara was born June 1, 1935, to the late Arthur B. and Vivian G. (Harris) Stone in Manchester, NH.
Barbara was a shy child growing up in Bedford, NH, then she found the local library and learning from books served her throughout her life. She connected strongly with nature and animals, especially horses, true to her ancestry of American Indian heritage (fraternal grandmother was full blood). She worked at many stables and years in Florida as a groomer, trainer and manager. Personally, she showed her own horses, especially her favorite Appaloosa, earning The Best Conditioned Horse award three years in a row.
Barbara was a survivor in life as a proud, strong NH woman. Most people did not know that Barbara had lost her five children, all within a year, all suddenly, and all young children from an unknown disease. We celebrate her reunion with her family and her special angels.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her five daughters Linda, Merrill, Caroline, Sally, and Virginia Hubley; two brothers Robert and Jerry Stone; her sister Betty D’Arruda; and ex-husband Stanley Hubley. Barbara is survived by many nieces and nephews in New Hampshire, and her cat Smokey.
Services will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 virus. For those who wish, Barbara would suggest a memorial donation made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
