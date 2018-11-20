NORTHFIELD — Barbara Helen Thayer, 89, of Northfield, passed away at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Barbara was born on June 24, 1929, in East Providence, Rhode Island. She grew up in Somerville, Massachusetts, with her parents, John and Viola (Stanley) Kelton, and siblings Kenneth and Dorothea.
Barbara married George E. Thayer on June 26, 1954, when he was an active-duty member of the United States Air Force in Washington, D.C. They were stationed in Germany prior to settling in Newport, New Hampshire, where they raised their family. In 1984, they moved to Fort Myers, Florida, where they enjoyed an active life, warm climate, the ocean, and many friendships. They returned to New Hampshire in 2009.
Barbara was an active member of the Newport Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing the piano, painting, sewing, riding with George on his motorcycle, card games, puzzles (of all kinds), and Bingo. Barbara was an avid reader and a regular patron at the Northfield library. As a volunteer Foster Grandparent, she enjoyed working with first-grade students at Sanbornton Central School for many years.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband; her daughter, Valerie Anne Thayer; her parents; and her siblings.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Linda Brooks, and husband Albert of Lake Stevens, Washington; her son, John Thayer, and wife Lyn of Contoocook; and grandson Christopher Brooks of Tacoma, Washington.
There will be a brief graveside service at New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, on Friday, Nov. 30, at 1:30 p.m.
The family would like to thank Merrimack County Nursing Home for their kindness, compassion, and excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara’s name to the Hospice Unit, MCNH, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.