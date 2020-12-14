GILFORD — Barbara Elizabeth Frink Hauck died peacefully at her home in Gilford, NH, at the age of 102 on December 10, 2020.
Barbara was born Dec. 2, 1918, in Portsmouth, NH, daughter of Sidney and Phyllis (Sugden) Frink.
As a child Barbara enjoyed being at the family’s summer home on Odiorne’s Point in Rye, NH. The remaining stone structure, once part of their home, is now part of the Seacoast Science Center.
Barbara graduated from Portsmouth High School and later attended the Copley School in Boston, MA.
In 1941 she married her childhood sweetheart, William Hauck of Watertown, MA. With Bill away during the war, Barbara worked in the War Supply Office at the Portsmouth Shipyard. After her husband’s return from the war, the couple settled in the Lakes Region of NH where Barbara quickly became active in their new community and Church.
Barbara was an active member of The Daughters of the Founders and Patriots of America (DFPA) and The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She helped establish a League of Women Voters in Portsmouth and was Voter Chairman for many years.
Barbara and her husband spent a full and happy life together for 60 years. They were active members of the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club, sailed their yawl “Survivor” on Lake Winnipesaukee and built a camp on Mark Island, which became a gathering place for family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her nephew, Wesley Nyberg and his wife Jacqueline and their three children; William Reinhardt III and his wife Mary and their two children; and her special godson, William Hay and his wife Louise and their five children. She was predeceased by her husband, William Hauck in 2001; her sister, Madeline Stevens; and her beloved nephew, Mark E. Stevens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Gilford Community Church Memorial Fund, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH; The Seacoast Science Center, Odiorne State Park, 570 Ocean Blvd Rye, NH 03870-2104; and the Wood Island Life Saving Station, PO Box 11, Kittery, ME 03905.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.