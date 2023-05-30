On May 20, Barbara Dick passed away at the age of 82, in her home surrounded by the love of her friends and family under the care of hospice. She passed away after an extended period with vascular dementia.
Barbara was born on May 3, 1941, in Albany, New York, to her parents, Joseph Presner and Kathleen Champlin. She moved to Miami, Florida, with her parents, attended Miami Senior High School, and graduated in 1958. She also attended business school. They moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, where Barbara worked in the family business, Palm Beach Pastry Shop. She enjoyed baking so much that she continued to work there doing the cake decorating for the shop.
Barbara was involved in the American German Club of the Palm Beaches with her husband, Herbert E. Dick, and family. She served as the secretary on the board of directors, as well as chairing many booths during the annual Oktoberfest from the hot dog and roast beef booth to the beer booth. Barbara and her family, along with members of the club, played a big part in the production of the holiday floats for the Christmas parades around the area that the club participated in, receiving Best Overall Float on many occasions.
Barbara and Herb spent their summers up on Lake Winnipesaukee in Laconia, New Hampshire. This soon became their second home as this is where her husband was from. They also both loved the lake and mountains. Each year the stays got a little longer as the family grew up.
When her husband passed, Barbara decided that it was time for another pet, a full-bred Maltese that became her best friend that she named Winston.
Barbara brought so much joy to the lives of everyone that knew her. She enjoyed flowers and always had roses throughout the house. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, especially her traditional lamb cake. She loved going out to eat at different restaurants and traveling when the time was right. Her favorite place to visit was Disney, especially the cabins at Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Prestner and Kathleen Champlin; and her husband, Herbert E. Dick.
She is survived by her daughter, Jaqueline Leigh Freeman; son, Herbert Dick Jr.; daughter, Kathleene Rowe; son-in-law, Robert Rowe; grandson, Ryan Rowe; granddaughter, Kristy Rowe; and a very good friend who is like an adopted son, Jon Vincent Di Battista.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours on Friday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen, MA. Burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery, 170 May St., Lawrence, MA.
Loved ones are welcome to send flowers and gifts, but are also welcome to donate to the Dementia Society of America.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.