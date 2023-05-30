Barbara Dick

Barbara Dick

On May 20, Barbara Dick passed away at the age of 82, in her home surrounded by the love of her friends and family under the care of hospice. She passed away after an extended period with vascular dementia.

Barbara was born on May 3, 1941, in Albany, New York, to her parents, Joseph Presner and Kathleen Champlin. She moved to Miami, Florida, with her parents, attended Miami Senior High School, and graduated in 1958. She also attended business school. They moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, where Barbara worked in the family business, Palm Beach Pastry Shop. She enjoyed baking so much that she continued to work there doing the cake decorating for the shop.

