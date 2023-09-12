Barbara Cooper, 91 

FRANKLIN — Barbara (Huckins) Cooper, 91 passed away on Sept. 11, at Concord Hospital-Laconia after a period of failing health. She was born on March 23, 1932, in Laconia, to Guy and Blanche (Hawkins) Huckins.
She grew up on the family farm in Northfield and was the last surviving sibling of 14.
She graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School in 1951.
Barbara married William "Johnny" Cooper on May 8, 1954. They met when they both worked for JP Stevens Woolen Mill in Northfield. She was a spinner on the first shift and he would replace her on the spinning machines on the second shift and their love story began. After Stevens Mill closed, she worked at InsulFab in Franklin until she retired in 1997. In her retirement years she liked to cross stitch, making many cross stitched sweatshirts for family and friends, making puzzles, candlepin bowling, eating out and walking daily with her sister Phyllis.
For the last four years she has lived at Golden Crest Assisted Living in Franklin enjoying their daily activities, making new friends and especially having visits with her great-granddaughters, Willow and Penelope.
Family members include her daughter, Shirley Curdie and husband David of Northfield; granddaughters, Amy Shafrir and husband Daniel of North Andover, Massachusetts, and Robyn Morrill and husband Timothy of Franklin; and great-granddaughters, Willow and Penelope Shafrir. She was predeceased by her husband Johnny on Sept. 16, 2014; her brothers, Edward, Raymond, Oscar, Guy, Herbert, Donald, Philip, David and Albert; and sisters, Ruth, Mary, Phyllis and Betty.
Barbara was always a big sports fan, especially the Celtics. In high school, if she had a free period, you could find her in the school gym shooting hoops. She also enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots. She coached youth basketball and softball in Franklin when Shirley was young and helped with coaching her granddaughters Amy and Robyn when they played softball. One of her greatest accomplishments was when she coached the Tri-City Women’s Softball team of Franklin to the NH State Championship with a 4-0 sweep in 1976.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Smart Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Following the burial a reception will be held at Canterbury Woods Country Club, 15 W. Road, Canterbury, at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Golden Crest Activity Fund, 29 Baldwin St., Franklin NH 03235.
