CENTER TUFTONBORO — Barbara C. Wetherbee, age 88, of Tupeck Lane, Center Tuftonboro, died July 15, 2021 at Wolfeboro Bay Center.
She was born February 23, 1933 in Stoneham, MA, the daughter of Russell C. and Katherine E. (Owen) Chase.
Barbara was a loving homemaker and mother. She and her family lived for many years in Alton, NH, resided in Okinawa for nine years and lived in Center Tuftonboro the past 20 years.
She enjoyed cross stitch, knitting scarves and mittens and was the “best cook.” Her home was open and welcome to many young people.
Survived by her husband of 61 years: Ivers L. Wetherbee and their six children: Mickey Wetherbee of Laconia and her friend Michael Littlefield, Barbra Suzanne Griffin of So. Weymouth, MA, Joey Wetherbee of Laconia and partner Tracy Schultz, Melissa and husband Jack Perkins of Hartland, VT, Scott Wetherbee of Alton, Laura and husband Gary McCrea of Laconia; one brother: David Chase of Tamworth, NH; also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at Peaslee Alton Funeral Home, 12 School Street in Alton, NH.
To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
