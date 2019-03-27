CONCORD — Barbara C. Power, 90, formerly of Gilmanton, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Pleasant View Center.
Barbara was born on April 18, 1928, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Fred and Edna (Kinlock) Heinz. Barbara worked as medical transcriptionist for many years.
Barbara is survived by her son, James Power; two daughters, Joy Power and Carol Power; and two grandchildren, Jennifer Power and Thomas Power.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.
There will be no formal services, but there will be a memorial service at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
