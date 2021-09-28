ALTON — Mrs. Barbara Burrill Moulton 81, of Alton, beloved wife of Stanley K. Moulton, died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Laconia Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in Nashua, she was the daughter of the late L. Fay Burrill and Elizabeth (Melendy) Burrill. She attended school as a child in Bedford before graduating from Littleton High School as valedictorian in 1957. She went on to graduate from UNH in Durham; first with a bachelor’s of music in music education, then with a master’s of education, and finally with a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in education. She went on to earn a master’s of divinity from Andover Newton Theological Seminary in Newton, MA.
A dedicated member of church congregations throughout NH and VT, she could frequently be found at the organ or piano, sharing her lifelong love of music, a friendly smile, and her strong faith with others. She was most recently a member of the Congregational Church of North Barnstead, U.C.C. Her family and church fellowship were always foremost in her mind, and she drew strength from those relationships as she pursued challenging opportunities throughout her life. She credited her independent-minded aunts as her formative inspirations and lifelong role models; she created many opportunities for herself by taking initiative. Once on a track, she planned ahead and maintained the self-discipline to reach her goal. She instilled these values in her children and watched each with pride as they grew up and created lives and families of their own.
Mrs. Moulton was a teacher for over 30 years, and it was through teaching that she met her husband and fellow teacher Stanley at Hilltop School in Somersworth. She married Stanley, who had been raising his three young boys, Rockwell, Carl, and Kasey as a single father and they both set out together as a young family to pursue teaching opportunities. They moved to California and taught at the schools supporting Vandenberg AFB, during which time they adopted their daughter Susanne. They returned to NH and settled in Alton, where she opened a private kindergarten for dozens of students in her home on Route 140. She then returned to teach elementary school students for the next two decades, across many primary grades. Mrs. Moulton gave birth to their youngest son, Daniel and continued to teach at Belmont Elementary before finishing her career in Rochester at East Rochester and Chamberlain Schools.
She retired from teaching in the 1990s and sought to continue her lifelong love of traveling. She used her early retirement years to explore the world with her son, Daniel; along with Stanley, the three of them took months-long trips across dozens of states to visit natural and historic landmarks. She also traveled multiple times to Israel and enjoyed a visit to her brother Donald during his time as a professor in England. The wide-ranging travels of her children and grandchildren were a constant source of pride for her.
Mrs. Moulton was always eager to learn more about the world around her and share those lessons with others. As an avid birdwatcher and fan of her natural surroundings, she lovingly maintained the lawns and gardens at her home in Alton, where she relished the opportunity to host visitors in all seasons. Her home was frequently filled with the rich sounds of her lifelong classical piano expertise. In her later years, Mrs. Moulton kept a keen eye on the progress each of her seven grandchildren, as well as serving as a maternal figure to the many members of their large extended family across the United States. Special occasions were often marked by her beautiful letters, poems, and packages of handmade and hand-knitted items made with love by “Grammy Barbara.”
She was a prolific writer, and her poetry and prose brought joy over great distances with thoughtful reflections on her life and the shared moments of her family.
In addition to her husband, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage, she is survived by a daughter, Susanne Maguire and her husband, John of Manchester; four sons, Rockwell Moulton and his wife, Giselle Falkenberg of Seattle, WA; Carl Moulton and his wife, Patricia of Saco, ME; Kasey Moulton of Somerville, MA; and Dan Moulton and his wife, Sadie of Huntsville, AL; seven grandchildren, Cara, Dylan, Naphtali, Audrey, and Elise Moulton, Tzuria Falkenberg, and Ian Maguire; a sister, Janet Burrill Dunham of Annapolis, MD; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Donald Burrill of Bedford, NH.
A private service will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the National Audubon Society: https://act.audubon.org/a/donate
Cremation care by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
