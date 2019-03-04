MOULTONBOROUGH — Barbara “Bobby” Phyllis Locke of Moultonborough passed away Feb. 26, 2019, after a short illness at the age of 96.
Born in 1922 in Burlington, Vermont, she attended Burlington High School and Westbrook Junior College in Westbrook, Maine.
A proud veteran of World War II, Bobby was a United States Navy WAVE and worked as a lab technician stationed in Bremerton, Washington, and at Camp Detrick, Maryland. She frequently recounted the story of her fellow service members referring to her as a “Ripple” instead of a “Wave” because of her small stature.
Bobby married her college sweetheart, Sherman S. Locke, when both were on leave from the service in 1944. Sherman and his brother, Richard, ran the L.E. Locke & Son construction company in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
An active member of the theater community and the Women’s Club in Andover, Massachusetts, after the war, she and Sherman had two children, moving to North Andover, Massachusetts, in 1957 and Moultonborough, New Hampshire, in 1975.
In Moultonborough, Bobby was the lay leader at the Moultonborough United Methodist Church for 15 years. As a certified lay speaker, she participated in the revolving ministry at the Methodist Church in South Tamworth. Serving for 40 years at the Moultonborough United Methodist Church, she served on most committees at one time or another and was president of the United Methodist Women.
Recognizing a need in the community, Bobby also served as the chairman of the committee to build the senior housing community apartments at West Wynde on Route 171 in Moultonborough. The project brought together a diverse group of community members and was funded by HUD and the state of New Hampshire.
Bobby was predeceased by her husband, Sherman; brother William Knight of San Carlos, California; and parents Harold and Alberta Knight of Burlington, Vermont.
She leaves two children, Sheryl Shermane Locke of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Jeffrey Langdon Locke, wife Danielle, and granddaughter Madelyn M. Locke of The Plains, Virginia. She also leaves nephews Reid Knight (Sylvia), Richard Locke, Jr (Gail), Mark Haman (Lee), David Mowry (Suzanne) and nieces Gail Mowry, Carole Locke Stankatis, Cara Haman, Deborah Locke Somogyi, Carol Knight (C.J.), and several favorite grand-nieces and grand-nephews and their children.
There will be a celebration of Bobby’s life at the Moultonborough United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on April 29, 2019. A reception will begin at 12:15 p.m. at the Church Landing in Meredith. Friends of Bobby’s from the community are welcome.
Bobby enthusiastically loved her family, her friends, Frank Sinatra, and the town of Moultonborough.
