COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Barbara B. Davis died Oct. 16, 2019, in College Station, Texas, at the age of 94, from Alzheimer’s.
Barbara Louise was born on Jan. 9, 1925, to parents Gordon and Beatrice Bartlett in Claremont, New Hampshire. She attended Stevens High School where she met her husband, Kenneth Arthur Davis.
During World War II, Barbara worked as a draftsman for Pratt and Whitney. They married in 1944 while Ken was on furlough from the U.S. Army Air Corps. The original “Barbie and Ken” raised four children.
In 1969, they moved to Saginaw, Michigan, following Ken’s career, moving again to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, before moving to Meredith, New Hampshire, to the house the family called home for 35 years.
God and their church family were an integral part of their lives.
In 2013, when Alzheimer’s began stealing her memories, Barbara moved to College Station to live with her daughter.
Barbara was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Chi and Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an active member of Ellacoya Chapter, Order of Eastern Star, for more than 40 years. In 1990, she was Worthy Grand Matron for the state of New Hampshire OES centennial year.
Barb and Ken enjoyed square dancing, traveling the U.S. with their camper and, most of all, get-togethers with family and friends. Most memorable was their 1962 family trip across country to the Seattle World’s Fair in a 16-foot travel trailer.
Barbara’s final wish was to be reunited with Ken in Meredith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; her parents; brother Donald Bartlett and sister Janet Shaw; and daughter-in-law Dottie Luikkonen.
She is survived by children Peter Davis, Marcia Davis and partner Hunter Carbee, Charles Davis and wife Debra, and Jan Pfannstiel and husband David; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service on Friday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 D.W. Highway, Meredith, New Hampshire. The burial will follow at the Meredith Village Cemetery, then a reception at Barbara and Ken’s old home in Meredith.
The family requests people make donations to their favorite charity, in lieu of sending flowers.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
