BRISTOL — Barbara Anne (McCormack) Jennings, 86, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth after a period of declining health.
She was born in Melrose, Massachusetts, the daughter of Michael and Anne (Philbin) McCormack. She graduated from Melrose High School and went on to secretarial school, earning a certificate in secretarial studies.
For more than 40 years, she worked as an administrative secretary for New England Telephone.
While her parents were living, Barbara was known for her care and attention to her mother. She had a love of all animals but especially her many poodles. Barbara loved to spend her free time at the ocean, particularly Point of Pines beach, where she enjoyed sunbathing and digging for clams with her niece, Debbie. In her younger days she enjoyed roller skating and dancing.
Barbara will be remembered for her strong mind and opinion as well as her sense of humor and her shopping for bargains.
Family members include two nieces, Deborah McCormack and Michelle McCormack Farinella and her husband, Pasquale. She had many devoted aides who were like family to her.
She was predeceased by two brothers, John and Joseph McCormack, and a nephew, Sean McCormack.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 22, at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol. Graveside services will follow at 12:15 at the Homeland Cemetery in Bristol.
