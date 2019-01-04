NORTHFIELD — Barbara Ann Lang, 76, of Northfield, passed away after a brief illness on Dec. 28, 2018.
She was survived by her daughter, Michelle Lang of Northfield; her son, Kurt Sarver of Massachusetts; her sisters, Claire Downs and Marie Calloggero of Massachusetts; and her brother, Robert Sallese of Massachusetts. She also had many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
She was a longtime resident of Northfield and spent many years on the Auxiliary of American Legion Post 49.
She worked for many years in data control for Blue Cross and spent her remaining years at Granite State Bookkeeping and Park-N-Go.
She spent her free time with her friends, enjoying concerts, movies, and dining out. She had an amazing sense of humor, which never ceased till the end.
She was loved by many and will be missed by all. RIP!
By her request, she wanted a celebration of her life to be done in the summer months because, as she stated, "I don’t want anyone to have an excuse, like weather, not to come," she remained funny till the end! She also chose the picture!
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting Barbara’s family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
